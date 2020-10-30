A chill in the air Friday before warmer weather arrives for Halloween

TODAY:The final day of the workweek features cooler temperatures and mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lake-effect causing a light wintry mix on the radar this morning may lead to slick roads and black ice along the lakeshore, and just south of Lake Michigan. High temperatures in the middle 40s. A strong northwest wind keeps us chilly into the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT:

VERY COLD. Overnight lows in the upper 20s as skies clear and we get to see the almost-full moon. A spooky start to your Halloween!

HALLOWEEN:

Wake-up temperatures in the upper 20s for our early-risers. VERY cold. A strong southerly breeze through the afternoon. Otherwise, we’re sunny, pleasant, and dry! Highs in the upper 50s! Excellent weather for Socially Distanced Trick-or-Treating.

