White supremacists accused of intimidating Michigan family

DETROIT (AP) - Two Michigan men who authorities say are members of a white supremacist group have been arrested and accused of intimidating an Ann Arbor-area family.

The state attorney general says Justen Watkins of Bad Axe and Alfred Gorman of Taylor were charged Thursday with gang membership, unlawful posting of a message and using computers to commit a crime.

The charges follow an investigation into a group called The Base and a December 2019 incident in which a family in Dexter saw men in dark clothing shining a light and taking photos on their porch.

The photos were uploaded onto social media with a caption alluding to an antifa podcast.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)