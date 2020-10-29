St. Joseph Public Schools receive national award

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Public Schools in Michigan won a college success award from GreatSchools.org.

The award honors schools that prepare students for college and recognizes those who help students excel by enrolling in college.

St. Joe is among the more than 2,000 award-winning schools from 29 states.

It’s one of 159 schools in Michigan to receive the award.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas Bruce says this award shows that students “have high levels of persistence and resilience.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.