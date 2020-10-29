Advertisement

St. Joseph Public Schools receive national award

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Public Schools in Michigan won a college success award from GreatSchools.org.

The award honors schools that prepare students for college and recognizes those who help students excel by enrolling in college.

St. Joe is among the more than 2,000 award-winning schools from 29 states.

It’s one of 159 schools in Michigan to receive the award.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas Bruce says this award shows that students “have high levels of persistence and resilience.”

