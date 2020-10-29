Restrictions aimed at protecting elderly from COVID-19 could cause new problem

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Evidence is mounting that restrictions related to Covid-19 are taking a toll on the health of one of the most vulnerable populations.

While many have been forced into isolation to protect from getting the virus, it’s also caused a new problem.

Experts are noticing an increase in depression among the elderly.

REAL Services, which serves Michiana residents of all ages, noticed the elderly were having a particularly difficult time during the stay-at-home order.

President and CEO Becky Zaseck says the team launched a ‘telephone assurance program’ to help.

“We now have about 600 people we call on a weekly basis,” Zaseck said. “Not because they need services, but because they need someone to check in with them.”

For some, it’s the only point in the week they hear their phone ring.

A recent study of a Chicago-area nursing home found that from December 2019 to the end of April 2020, two-thirds of the residents had lost weight — a change that researchers attributed to reduced social interaction and schedule changes due to the pandemic.

Experts worry confinement, social isolation and the lack of external stimulation could increase depression among the most vulnerable populations

