Registered sex offender takes plea agreement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A registered sex offender arrested at a Notre Dame swim meet has taken a plea agreement.

70-year-old James Renick pleaded guilty in court this morning.

It’s a felony for him to be on the property of any school.

He was arrested at the school’s aquatic center in January.

He previously pleaded guilty to molesting two boys under the age of 10 back in 1996.

He’s expected to learn his sentence on Dec. 9.

