Notre Dame Football adjusts to traveling during a pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Road games are always a test. But this year, more than ever, road games may prove to be the biggest test for the Irish.

Notre Dame has shortened their travel schedule so that they leave Friday night after their team meal and don’t leave the hotel.

The biggest concern for Notre Dame was whether traveling and seeing more people would lead to more coronavirus cases but so far, so good.

Head Coach Brian Kelly said today that the team got tested on Sunday and Tuesday this week and haven’t had any new positives from traveling to Pitt last weekend.

“That’s a great sign right?” Kelly said. :You know you’re on the road for the first time. You’re in contact with people outside you’re bubble. Our guys did a great job. I think our support staff was outstanding. And then our players were very flexible in dealing with the circumstances. So we’ll continue to do something very similar. It’s a little bit different in that the hotel can accommodate the social distancing that we need for our meals. So we’ll eat at our hotel which is different. We at at Heinz Field last week."

The Irish were tested again on Thursday but have not received their results yet.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.