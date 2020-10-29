Advertisement

Mishawaka schools will shorten school days to help teachers

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka School Board unanimously approved some changes to the Roadmap to Reopening Plan at a meeting Wednesday night.

Teachers at School City of Mishawaka said they are exhausted as they juggle extra duties during this pandemic.

“Very overwhelming for teachers. In a situation to someone outside the profession it may seem like an easier job with fewer kids in the classroom, but it’s actually extraordinarily more difficult," said teacher Amy Foley.

“All of the increased responsibilities that teachers are facing and often times that comes at the cost of instruction and so they are feeling more and more pressure,” said an educator who took the podium.

First, school days will be shorter to give teachers more prep time.

Elementary schools will end the day at 2:15 p.m.

Middle schools will finish at 2:35 p.m.

The high school will get out at 2:30 p.m.

“It goes without saying that this will cause some parents to be inconvenienced. However, I believe it is in the best interest of our school district," said Superintendent of School City of Mishawaka Wayne Barker.

“This is our temporary fix. We will continue to search for solutions,” said one school board member.

The corporation said it will also amp up cleaning services, and will better prioritize what students are learning.

“SCM is not the only school district working through these problems and many continue to make changes to their plans to adjust for increased COVID-19 related responsibilities...We have been working to find ways to balance the needs of our teachers with those of our students," said the district.

Changes will go into effect on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local veteran gets 100th birthday surprise from motorcycle group

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Bob Kenega, a resident at Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, is a World War II Army veteran.

News

Voters in St. Joseph County not waiting until Election Day to vote

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
With just six days left until Election Day, officials say more voters are hitting the poles earlier than normal.

Michigan

Niles approves two proposals for marijuana consumption centers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The sale of marijuana has gone public in Michigan, where it looks like pot smoking is about to do the same.

Forecast

Clouds, but mainly dry

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CLOUDY, BUT MOST OF THE RAIN STAYS SOUTH... Two storm systems, one Hurricane Zeta near New Orleans, and the other coming out of New Mexico, will be moving by to our south and southeast over the next 24 hours. We'll get clouds from the western system, and some of you may get a shower late tonight or early Thursday, if you live in our far southeastern areas. Sunshine returns Friday, and we actually have lots of sunshine during the next 10 days. We have a small chance for rain or snow showers Sunday night, but nothing big. And after the chilly air starts to leave, we warm up into the 60s later next week...

Latest News

Indiana

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office carries out Operation Scare & Beware

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
With Halloween this weekend, they’re conducting a county-wide compliance check of all sexual predators and offenders against children.

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Metro homicide investigating blunt force trauma death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Metro homicide is investigating a death that happened last Monday in St. Joseph County.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: 3D imaging for breast cancer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
3D technology is helping doctors find cells that might otherwise be missed.

News

Berrien County offering drive-thru flu shots at no cost

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Health officials encourage people to get a flu shot to protect themselves and prevent hospitals from becoming too full during the pandemic.

News

South Bend Cubs hosting Notre Dame watch party Nov. 7

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs are hosting a second VIP football watch party for Notre Dame’s highly anticipated matchup with Clemson.