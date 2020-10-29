Mishawaka schools will shorten school days to help teachers

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka School Board unanimously approved some changes to the Roadmap to Reopening Plan at a meeting Wednesday night.

Teachers at School City of Mishawaka said they are exhausted as they juggle extra duties during this pandemic.

“Very overwhelming for teachers. In a situation to someone outside the profession it may seem like an easier job with fewer kids in the classroom, but it’s actually extraordinarily more difficult," said teacher Amy Foley.

“All of the increased responsibilities that teachers are facing and often times that comes at the cost of instruction and so they are feeling more and more pressure,” said an educator who took the podium.

First, school days will be shorter to give teachers more prep time.

Elementary schools will end the day at 2:15 p.m.

Middle schools will finish at 2:35 p.m.

The high school will get out at 2:30 p.m.

“It goes without saying that this will cause some parents to be inconvenienced. However, I believe it is in the best interest of our school district," said Superintendent of School City of Mishawaka Wayne Barker.

“This is our temporary fix. We will continue to search for solutions,” said one school board member.

The corporation said it will also amp up cleaning services, and will better prioritize what students are learning.

“SCM is not the only school district working through these problems and many continue to make changes to their plans to adjust for increased COVID-19 related responsibilities...We have been working to find ways to balance the needs of our teachers with those of our students," said the district.

Changes will go into effect on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.