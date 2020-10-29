Advertisement

Mishawaka High School cancels Al Smith Invitational

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in 42 years, Mishawaka High School is canceling the Al Smith Invitational due to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Mark Fox from the St. Joseph County Health Department complimented a proposal for holding Indiana’s premier wrestling event during the pandemic.

Many safety measures were put in place, and Fox said the plan was “thorough and considerate of the situation.”

However, he was not comfortable holding the large event as scheduled in December, even without spectators.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Mike Hoffman’s Winter Outlook for 2020/2021

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
I will be watching things closely, and will have my final version on Monday, November 23rd.

News

K9 Luna is one lucky pup after bullet removed from leg

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Zach Horner
Police K-9 Luna has had a bullet removed from her leg and is expected to make a full recovery.

News

Do’s and don’ts of voting in Elkhart County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Elkhart County officials lay out the do's and don'ts for voters with only five days left before Election Day.

News

2 years later: Maverik Lowe talks about progress since surviving crash at bus stop

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Four children were struck by a truck that day in 2018. Three siblings died. One boy survived.

News

Restrictions aimed at protecting elderly from COVID-19 could cause new problem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Evidence is mounting that restrictions related to Covid-19 are taking a toll on the health of one of the most vulnerable populations.

Latest News

Forecast

Chilly through the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WARM UP STILL COMING NEXT WEEK! Yes, it has been quite chilly for October lately, and we have a few more days to go...BUT, the warm up for the middle and latter parts of next week is still coming. And it looks like we should have several days in a row in the 60s for high temperatures. Before that, though, it won't be all bad. We'll have sunshine all day Saturday, much of Monday and all of Election Day. However, there could be some lake-effect rain showers late tonight and early Friday in western areas. And, on Sunday, especially later in the day and into the night, there is a chance of rain and/or snow showers...

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: TearCare defeats dry eye

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Coming up in today’s Medical Moment, see the latest technology to defeat dry eye.

Michigan

St. Joseph Public Schools receive national award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph Public Schools in Michigan won a college success award from GreatSchools.org.

News

Habitat for Humanity teams up with Lippert Components

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This is the second time that Lippert has been a panel build sponsor.