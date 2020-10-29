Mishawaka High School cancels Al Smith Invitational

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in 42 years, Mishawaka High School is canceling the Al Smith Invitational due to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Mark Fox from the St. Joseph County Health Department complimented a proposal for holding Indiana’s premier wrestling event during the pandemic.

Many safety measures were put in place, and Fox said the plan was “thorough and considerate of the situation.”

However, he was not comfortable holding the large event as scheduled in December, even without spectators.

