Mike Hoffman’s Winter Outlook for 2020/2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is my preliminary forecast for the coming winter.

I will be watching things closely, and will have my final version on Monday, November 23rd.

I’m not going to lie, this is an extra tough forecast because La Nina winters can be “all over the place”, and typically have even larger swings in temperatures than your typical winter. And sometimes, the weather can “lock in” on one pattern and send you spiraling either very cold or very mild.

So, what I did was to look at all the weak to moderate La Nina winters...where there is colder than normal water along the equator west of South America. That’s what we are seeing now. But our weather moves in from the north Pacific Ocean much of the time, so I then narrowed my search to years that had a similar look to the temperatures in the rest of the oceans.

After that, I went back and compared these years to the weather that we actually had during the summer and fall here in Michiana. So a year with a cold summer would have been thrown out.

In the end, I narrowed my search for years to just a handful, and in this case came up with 5 years that I feel looked similar to our current one. Those years were 1974, 1988, 2000, 2005 and 2010.

My favorite of these was 2010, which was a cold and VERY snowy winter...more than 2 degrees colder than normal with a whopping 105.6″ of snow.

However, my second favorite was 2005, and that year also had several hurricanes hit our Gulf Coast, just like this year.

In 2005, we ended up with a winter just barely colder than normal, but we only had 38″ of snow. Wow...what a difference!

In the end, these 5 winters had 4 that were colder than normal and 1 that was milder...the average was 0.7 degrees colder.

As for snow, these 5 winters were DEFINITELY all over the place, but averaged 68.3″ in the end.

You can see on the graphic that I am sticking close to these past winters...forecasting temperatures to be about 1 degree colder than normal, and snowfall to be just barely above normal at 70.″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.