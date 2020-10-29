Mighty Mayer: freshman tight end is an Irish top target

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every year a freshman breaks out for Notre Dame Football. Last year, it was Kyle Hamilton. This year, it’s Michael Mayer.

Before he even stepped foot on Notre Dame’s campus, there were high expectations for Michael Mayer.

Coming in at 6′5, Mayer was ranked as the number one player in Kentucky, won a state championship his senior year and was named Kentucky’s Player of the Year.

Now through five games this season, Mayer is Ian Book’s top target with a dozen receptions so far and a pair of touchdowns, plus his blocking has helped booster the running game.

“Mike, he’s really good,” Book said. “Everybody sees that. Again, his game is just going up and up and up. He’s fun to play with. If the ball is in the air, he’s the guy that’s going to go make a plan on it. Got a lot of confidence in him. He’s someone that loves the game. He’s someone that wants to learn a lot and keep getting better. There’s nothing more you wanna see as a quarterback. So he’s really really good. He’s going to play football for a long time. That’s my opinion.”

Mayer and his fellow tight end, Tommy Tremble, account for nearly a third of all of Book’s completions this season, proving strong chemistry.

“We’re building a really good confidence with Michael Mayer and certainly Tremble because they’ve been in the lineup pretty consistently for us," head coach Brian Kelly said. "I think Ian feels really confident that he knows where those guys are going to be.”

Now on social media and even on the broadcasts, people have called Mayer ‘baby Gronk’ or ‘little Kittle.’

This week, he posted on Instagram, “Just call me Michael." So there you have it.

