Man arrested, charged in August homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police arrested a man in connection with an August homicide Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Stahl, 26, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Ryan Serafino, 28.

Serafino was found dead in the basement of a house in the 100 block of South Roosevelt Street in Mishawaka on Aug. 21, 2020.

Stahl was previously charged with murder and a felony firearm sentencing enhancement.

He is in custody in the St. Joseph County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30 for an initial hearing and arraignment.

