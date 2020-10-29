Local veteran gets 100th birthday surprise from motorcycle group

Ind. (WNDU) - A local veteran celebrated his 100th birthday today.

Bob Kenega, a resident at Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, is a World War II Army veteran.

A group of veterans decided to help him celebrate.

The veterans are part of a motorcycle group that came over to the assisted living facility to wish him a happy birthday.

The motorcyclists showed him a 9-foot banner and presented him with a quilt, along with a few other gifts.

“This means a lot to us, You know they’re the ones that’s given us the freedom the veterans, the World War II veterans and all of the veterans have given what this world has and what we’re allowed to do and to be able to help people out and do things especially for people you’ve never met,” said organizer Dave Davenport.

“This is just incredible that these folks would do this for my dad cause he really deserves it. He’s really one of the good guys there’s no doubt about it. He’s a good guy,” said Kenega’s daughter Marlamae Beyer.

About 20 to 30 people showed up to wish Kenega a happy birthday.

