Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to be a dominating force

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Everyone knows that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a dominating force on the Irish defense.

Head coach Brian Kelly says that it all got started last year, the last time the Irish were in Georgia.

Notre Dame may have lost to Georgia but JOK dominated with 8 tackles.

Since then, he has been an absolute force to be reckoned with, finishing second on the team last year in total tackles and becoming a defensive leader.

This season, he leads the team in tackles for a loss and is predicted to be a first round draft pick.

Head coach Brian Kelly says Owusu-Koramoah knows when it’s time to step up.

“When the caliber of play stepped up, his play stepped up to a level where we really saw him almost stand out against the really top performing teams,” Kelly said. “He brings his best against the best. I think that’s how you measure great players is at what level do they play. Competitive greatness is always measured about the great players play their best against those types of teams and I think that’s where we started to see his separation and ascension as a football player.”

Owusu-Koramoah and the Irish take on Georgia Tech this Saturday at 3:30.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.