Indiana reports 33 more coronavirus deaths, 3,649 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3,649 more coronavirus cases and 33 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,024 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 172,730 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 2,587 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 2,062 more cases were reported.

Monday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 2,009 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,175 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 2,765 more cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 2,519 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 10,092 (+227) cases and 181 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 9,783 (+238) cases and 146 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,488 (+48) cases and 67 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,195 (+48) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,549 (+20) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 851 (+19) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 492 (+20) cases and 9 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 415 (+3) cases and 9 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 187 (+6) cases and 4 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

