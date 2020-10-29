Advertisement

Indiana reports 33 more coronavirus deaths, 3,649 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.3%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.3%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3,649 more coronavirus cases and 33 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,024 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 172,730 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 2,587 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 2,062 more cases were reported.

Monday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 2,009 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,175 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 2,765 more cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 2,519 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 10,092 (+227) cases and 181 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 9,783 (+238) cases and 146 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,488 (+48) cases and 67 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,195 (+48) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,549 (+20) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 851 (+19) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 492 (+20) cases and 9 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 415 (+3) cases and 9 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 187 (+6) cases and 4 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Difficult winter’: Europe divided on lockdowns; cases soar

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to the half million-mark.

Coronavirus

Czech hospitals overwhelmed by new COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Understaffed and overwhelmed, some Czech hospitals will soon turn patients away.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 3,271 more coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 3,271 more coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths on Wednesday.

National

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.

Latest News

National

Europe and US facing new round of shutdowns amid virus surge

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By FRANK JORDANS and JOHN O’CONNOR
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 33 more coronavirus deaths, 2,587 new cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.1%.

National

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Coronavirus

Digging Deeper: COVID-19 numbers at P-H-M

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate and 16 News Now
More staff members contracted the coronavirus in the past ten days than students.

Coronavirus

What goes into making a vaccine?

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
|
By CNN Staff
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.

Coronavirus

How a vaccine is made

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one. So, what goes into making a vaccine?