Human remains found in LaPorte County cornfield

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Human remains have been found in a cornfield in LaPorte County.

Deputies were called to the area of County Road 800 North and County Road 300 West just after 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

After confirming the discovery in a recently harvested cornfield, the surrounding area was secured by deputies.

Police have not released any more details about the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.