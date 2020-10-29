Advertisement

Human remains found in LaPorte County cornfield

(MGN Image)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Human remains have been found in a cornfield in LaPorte County.

Deputies were called to the area of County Road 800 North and County Road 300 West just after 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

After confirming the discovery in a recently harvested cornfield, the surrounding area was secured by deputies.

Police have not released any more details about the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

White Sox reunite with La Russa, hire Hall of Fame manager

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tony La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series championship with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him.

Michigan

White supremacists accused of intimidating Michigan family

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Michigan men who authorities say are members of a white supremacist group have been arrested and accused of intimidating an Ann Arbor-area family.

Coronavirus

Indiana sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.3%.

News

Police: Mother pretended baby was in SUV when it was stolen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have charged a Chicago woman with filing a false police report after she told police that her SUV had been stolen with her 7-month-old son inside.

Latest News

News

Early rain in our southern communities as Tropical Storm Zeta moves northeast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A slightly cooler day with rain in our southern communities as Tropical Storm Zeta tracks through the Ohio River Valley.

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-29-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
A slightly cooler day with rain in our southern communities as Tropical Storm Zeta tracks through the Ohio River Valley.

News

Local veteran gets 100th birthday surprise from motorcycle group

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Bob Kenega, a resident at Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, is a World War II Army veteran.

News

Mishawaka schools will shorten school days to help teachers

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Mishawaka schools will shorten school days to help teachers

News

Voters in St. Joseph County not waiting until Election Day to vote

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
With just six days left until Election Day, officials say more voters are hitting the poles earlier than normal.

Michigan

Niles approves two proposals for marijuana consumption centers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The sale of marijuana has gone public in Michigan, where it looks like pot smoking is about to do the same.