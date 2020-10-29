Human remains found in LaPorte County cornfield
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Human remains have been found in a cornfield in LaPorte County.
Deputies were called to the area of County Road 800 North and County Road 300 West just after 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
After confirming the discovery in a recently harvested cornfield, the surrounding area was secured by deputies.
Police have not released any more details about the investigation.
