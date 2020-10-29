Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity teams up with Lippert Components

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County is teaming up with Lippert Components to build a new home.

This home will go to the Smith-Beachy family.

The family applied for the homeownership program last fall and they’ve been working to save on the down payment.

Today the walls were built, and the panels were delivered to Hickory Street for the groundbreaking ceremony.

This is the second time that Lippert has been a panel build sponsor.

“We get our team outside of the work environment, get to have a little bit of fun doing something good in the community. That’s great, but then another cool thing that does is that requires some sweat equity, so we were able to work alongside the homeowner today and get to meet who this all going to go to. That’s an awesome experience as well to serve right along the people that are gonna be able to benefit from our service.”

In addition to hosting the build, Lippert also donated windows and doors for the newly constructed Habitat home.

