SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Brick Road and Fir Road roundabout will be closed starting Nov. 2.

It will be open at night when crews are done for the day.

But during the day, a detour will be set up using Adams or State Road 23 west to Gumwood.

Brick and Fir will be closed until mid-November.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.