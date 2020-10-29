Fall fish run on St. Joseph River somewhat disappointing so far

Ind. (WNDU) - Here’s something that can’t be blamed on the coronavirus.

Anglers tell us the fall fish run on the St. Joseph River has been somewhat disappointing thus far.

While 1,200 coho have passed through the fish ladder in South Bend, only 950 steelheads have made the trip.

In comparison, the spring spawning run brought nearly 12,000 steelheads.

“Different spawn runs. different generations a lot of it has to do with how many steelhead they actually released from the hatchery. The steelhead return cycle is usually three years and they come back sometimes it’s four years. I know a few years ago we had a phenomenal fall run and a very peaked spring run,” said Fisherman Russell Harkness.

This fall fish count also includes 75 king salmon.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.