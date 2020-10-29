Early rain in our southern communities as Tropical Storm Zeta moves northeast

TODAY:

Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. Few showers on the radar, especially in our southern communities before 10am. A slightly cooler day with otherwise dry conditions as showers from Hurricane Zeta track just south of Michiana through the Ohio River Valley.

TONIGHT:

Lows near the freezing point with frost developing early Friday morning.

TOMORROW:

The final day of the workweek features cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies. A strong northwest wind keeps us chilly into the holiday weekend.

HALLOWEEN:

Wake-up temperatures in the upper 20s for our early-risers. VERY cold. A strong southerly breeze through the afternoon. Otherwise, we’re sunny, pleasant, and dry! Highs in the middle 50s. Excellent weather for Socially Distanced Trick-or-Treating.

