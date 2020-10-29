Advertisement

Early rain in our southern communities as Tropical Storm Zeta moves northeast

Cooler pattern for the end of this week
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. Few showers on the radar, especially in our southern communities before 10am. A slightly cooler day with otherwise dry conditions as showers from Hurricane Zeta track just south of Michiana through the Ohio River Valley.

TONIGHT:

Lows near the freezing point with frost developing early Friday morning.

TOMORROW:

The final day of the workweek features cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies. A strong northwest wind keeps us chilly into the holiday weekend.

HALLOWEEN:

Wake-up temperatures in the upper 20s for our early-risers. VERY cold. A strong southerly breeze through the afternoon. Otherwise, we’re sunny, pleasant, and dry! Highs in the middle 50s. Excellent weather for Socially Distanced Trick-or-Treating.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-29-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
A slightly cooler day with rain in our southern communities as Tropical Storm Zeta tracks through the Ohio River Valley.

News

Local veteran gets 100th birthday surprise from motorcycle group

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Bob Kenega, a resident at Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, is a World War II Army veteran.

News

Mishawaka schools will shorten school days to help teachers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Mishawaka schools will shorten school days to help teachers

News

Voters in St. Joseph County not waiting until Election Day to vote

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
With just six days left until Election Day, officials say more voters are hitting the poles earlier than normal.

Latest News

Michigan

Niles approves two proposals for marijuana consumption centers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The sale of marijuana has gone public in Michigan, where it looks like pot smoking is about to do the same.

Forecast

Clouds, but mainly dry

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CLOUDY, BUT MOST OF THE RAIN STAYS SOUTH... Two storm systems, one Hurricane Zeta near New Orleans, and the other coming out of New Mexico, will be moving by to our south and southeast over the next 24 hours. We'll get clouds from the western system, and some of you may get a shower late tonight or early Thursday, if you live in our far southeastern areas. Sunshine returns Friday, and we actually have lots of sunshine during the next 10 days. We have a small chance for rain or snow showers Sunday night, but nothing big. And after the chilly air starts to leave, we warm up into the 60s later next week...

Indiana

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office carries out Operation Scare & Beware

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
With Halloween this weekend, they’re conducting a county-wide compliance check of all sexual predators and offenders against children.

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Metro homicide investigating blunt force trauma death

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Metro homicide is investigating a death that happened last Monday in St. Joseph County.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: 3D imaging for breast cancer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
3D technology is helping doctors find cells that might otherwise be missed.