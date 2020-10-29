Do’s and don’ts of voting in Elkhart County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As residents in Elkhart County lined up inside First Presbyterian Church in Goshen to cast their early votes on Thursday, Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson was at the Elkhart County Courthouse preparing for an election like no other.

“This is just weird, strange, all of those adjectives in one. There is just nothing to compare it to," Anderson says.

That is why Anderson says he making sure voters know the do’s and don’ts before Election Day.

Do’s

Anderson says voters should vote early (if possible), wear a mask when voting in person, and most importantly, for mail-in voters, to sign and bring in their ballots in-person.

“They are getting out there, they are casting their ballot, they are making their voice heard,” Anderson says.

Don’ts

According to Anderson, voters should no longer be mailing their ballots. Instead, they should be dropping them off at the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office by 12 p.m. on Election Day. Voters should not show up to the polls without an ID, and to not wait until the last minute to vote as election officials are expecting longer than normal wait times.

“If you have your absentee ballot by mail, I’m encouraging you do not put it in your post mail box. The best bet to make sure it makes it to me in time, which is noon on Tuesday -- Election Day -- is to bring it to Goshen, 101 N. Main Street," Anderson says.

Election Day

If you’re unable to return your ballot in time, or remember returning it unsigned, voters will have the option to surrender their mail in ballot and vote at one of the 29 voting centers throughout Elkhart County on Election Day. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Anderson says if voters want a spot in line, they have to be on time.

“Any registered voter who is in line when it is announced that the polls are closed will get to finish their voting process. I fully

As of Thursday evening, Anderson says Elkhart County has already received more than 27,200 absentee in-person ballots so far, accounting for more than 21 percent of the county’s registered voters.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.