Chilly through the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WARM UP STILL COMING NEXT WEEK! Yes, it has been quite chilly for October lately, and we have a few more days to go...BUT, the warm up for the middle and latter parts of next week is still coming. And it looks like we should have several days in a row in the 60s for high temperatures. Before that, though, it won’t be all bad. We’ll have sunshine all day Saturday, much of Monday and all of Election Day. However, there could be some lake-effect rain showers late tonight and early Friday in western areas. And, on Sunday, especially later in the day and into the night, there is a chance of rain and/or snow showers...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly...lake-effect showers possible in western areas later. Low: 32, Wind: N 7-14

Friday: Lake-effect rain showers early...becoming partly sunny later. High: 45, Wind: NNW 5-10

Friday night: Clearing and quite cold with a freeze by morning. Low: 28

Saturday: Tons of sunshine and milder...but a bit breeze. High: 57

