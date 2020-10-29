Berrien County see significant increase in average daily Covid-19 cases and positivity in Oct.

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County Health Officials gave an update on how they’re battling the coronavirus pandemic.

16 News Now tells us why there is a concern for rising numbers in the second half of October.

The Berrien County Health Department reported significant increases in the number of Covid-19 cases and percent positivity rate since the start of October.

Health Officer Nicki Britten says she’s concerned with the increasing hospitalization numbers.

In the first half of October, the number of new Covid-19 cases never went higher than 35 per day in Berrien County.

Now Britten says their seven-day rolling average is around 40.

The percent positivity rate is around 7.5%, their highest mark since June.

Britten says an increase in the number of people going to the hospital because of Covid-19 is one of the most effective ways to see how the virus is impacting the community.

“People who are ill enough or sick enough with Covid to need hospital-level care, that’s something that isn’t influenced by the amount of test we have out there or by test reporting. That is a real reflection of what’s going on in our community,” Britten said.

Britten said schools don’t seem to be a factor in transmission with infection rate lower than predicted.

Niles Community School Superintendent Dan Applegate credits staff, students, and parents for communicating and reacting when cases come up.

“We can’t necessarily prevent Covid from being in a school, but once we are aware, it’s the measures we take to limit that spread. Berrien County Health Department is saying the spread is coming from the community. Within the schools it’s not being spread,” Applegate said.

The Berrien County Health Department updates the numbers on their Covid-19 Dashboard daily.

