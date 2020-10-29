2 years later: Maverik Lowe talks about progress since surviving crash at bus stop

Ind. (WNDU) - October 30 marks two years since a bus stop crash changed our community and state forever. In the past two years, laws have changed, a trial was held and broken families are still healing.

Four children were struck by a truck that day in 2018. Three siblings died. One boy survived. Maverik Lowe suffered almost 40 injuries and endured 23 surgeries.

He’s come a long way from the ICU. How would he describe his progress?

“Pretty good I would say. I just can’t straighten out my leg,” admits Maverik.

He’s working with a new doctor and therapies to try to stretch out his leg.

“If that isn’t really helping then we’ll probably go into surgery and straighten out my leg and put it in a cast hopefully,” said Maverik.

He deals with the pain. He’s kind of used to it now.

“I don’t know. I don’t think there’s really a describing on pain,” said Maverik. “Pain is pain, I guess. I don’t really know. But it’s....It’s just difficult.”

And so is school. Maverik admits he’s struggling in 8th grade. And the pandemic isn’t helping. At one point he was back at school.

“I didn’t really like that because I thought it was going to be too hard,” said Maverik. “Now I’m doing this eLearning stuff. And this stuff is way too hard now and I’d rather have the stuff back in school.”

While Maverik gets a lot of help from family and friends, there’s one person he’s missing; his first cousin and best friend, Jeremie Price. Jeremie was a big part of Maverik’s recovery.

“He’s helped me a lot throughout,” said Maverik. “He stayed in the hospital with me he didn’t want to leave my room at all whenever he stayed in there. So he’s just been by my side the entire time.”

He was also his video game buddy and favorite competitor. A fun activity they shared growing up together.

“He would come over to grandma’s house every Friday and we just, we play games all day,” said Maverik. “He’s a goofball. That’s what he was.”

Sadly, in September, the Plymouth freshman took his own life, leaving loved ones devastated.

“It just makes you want to wish that you were there for him. We were all there for him but we didn’t know what he was going through,” said Maverik.

He now wants other kids to look out for one another.

“Just look at how they act. You know, they might act different. They might have different moods than what they usually are. Ask them. Ask them, like, ‘You okay?’ Stuff like that,” said Maverik. “And see how they’re feeling.”

Because sometimes the pain doesn’t always show up on the outside.

Maverik still relies on crutches a lot. He has two main goals; to actually walk with full steps and get back on track in school.

