WATCH LIVE: Rep. Jackie Walorski and Pat Hackett to debate Wednesday

Rep. Jackie Walorski and Pat Hackett are running to represent Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WNDU) - WNDU will air a debate between Rep. Jackie Walorski and Pat Hackett on Wednesday evening, and the debate moderators will include our very own Terry McFadden.

Walorski and Hackett are running to represent Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

You’ll be able to watch the debate live on WNDU from 7-8 p.m.

You can also watch online at wndu.com/livestream or on our Facebook page at facebook.com/16NewsNow

