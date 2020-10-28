Advertisement

Voters in St. Joseph County not waiting until Election Day to vote

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Imagine waiting in a line for nearly two hours in the breezing cold before being able to vote early -- not on Election Day -- but early.

“Is there a specific reason why you decided to come early instead of come on election day?" 16 News Now asked early voter Judy Johnson of Mishawaka on Wednesday.

“We thought it would be easier," Johnson said laughingly.

The truth is, early voting for most residents in St. Joseph County has been filled with long lines, and long wait times and early voting absentee employee Diana Fozo seems to agree.

“Extensive, unending since October 6th when we started. We’ve never even had two minutes in between any voters,” Fozo says.

One of those voters is Eva E. who says she never voted before.

“This is my first time," Eva says.

And for her, waiting last minute to cast her ballot is a risk she is not willing to take.

“(I want) to make sure that I get in my vote as soon as possible," Eva says.

But for others, avoiding the long lines on Election Day, along with the pandemic is a pairing 70-year-old early voter Craig Johnson wants no part of.

“We usually vote on Election Day, but since the polling places and COVID have flip-flopped so much stuff around, we just figured we just come down here," Johnson says.

And even after waiting nearly two hours to cast her ballot, voters like Judy Johnson say their long, but early path to the polls was worth the wait.

“I stood in line and it was worth," Judy Johnson says.

Officials say over 9,000 votes have been received at the County Services Building in Mishawaka alone thus far. As of Tuesday morning, officials told 16 News Now that St. Joseph County, as a whole, has accumulated over 45,000 votes -- more than double than the county’s overall total in 2016.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

