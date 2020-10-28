South Bend Cubs hosting Notre Dame watch party Nov. 7
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are hosting a second VIP football watch party for Notre Dame’s highly anticipated matchup with Clemson.
It’s taking place next Saturday, Nov. 7 at Four Winds Field.
The event includes an all-you-can-eat southern style barbecue buffet.
Tickets are $25 and only 60 tickets are available.
They can be purchased at southbendcubs.com, and they must be purchased in advance.
The event will follow the state of Indiana’s Phase 5 guidelines set by the CDC, with face mask policies in place unless you’re in your seat with your family.
