School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

This photo provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the scene of deadly crash involving a utility vehicle and a school bus carrying children on Tuesday evening, Oct. 27, 2020, in Decatur, Tenn.
This photo provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the scene of deadly crash involving a utility vehicle and a school bus carrying children on Tuesday evening, Oct. 27, 2020, in Decatur, Tenn.(Tennessee Highway Patrol via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — A school bus driver was killed along with a 7-year-old girl after a utility vehicle swerved into their lane. The bus, carrying 22 children, slammed head-on into the vehicle’s side, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Five children were airlifted to a regional hospital and two were taken by ambulance after Tuesday’s crash on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, Lt. Bill Miller said.

Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus. The bus driver, a woman, had no opportunity to stop, the highway patrol said.

One student, a boy, was in critical condition and undergoing surgery as of late Tuesday night. No names were released pending notification of family.

“My sincere condolences to this community and to the family of the school bus driver and the family of the 7-year-old who was killed tonight in this crash,” Lt. Miller told a Tuesday evening news conference at Meigs South Elementary School in Decatur, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a statement that she and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are “deeply saddened.”

The driver of the utility vehicle, from Service Electric, was being treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating. No charges have been filed in the crash.

