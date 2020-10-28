Salvation Army Kroc Center needs volunteers for holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holidays are quickly approaching, which means the Salvation Army Kroc Center needs bell ringers for the Red Kettle Campaign.

They are looking for volunteers and paid employees.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for bell ringers.

The Kroc Center says this year has been especially difficult to find bell ringers, and the need to raise money this holiday season is greater than ever.

“Christmas time, when we’re raising money, is not just for Christmas,” said Major Monty Wandling, senior Kroc officer. “This money that we raise now helps us all year long with people when they come in and need help with rent or utilities, or you know, any kind of assistance that we give. This is our main time to raise money.”

The Red Kettle Campaign will start on November 9th.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit mykroc.org.

