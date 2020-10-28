Advertisement

Record-breaking voter turnout in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan officials are making sure voters know how to vote in this upcoming election.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to make sure everyone has a plan, so every voice is heard.

Michigan is already seeing record breaking voter turnout this year, with more people voting absentee than ever before.

Over 3.25 million residents have requested an absentee ballot and of those 2.4 million have already submitted their ballot.

“We are on track to see this record-breaking turnout under extraordinary circumstances with the pandemic but Michigan voters are going to show the county that we overwhelming trust our election system and know that votes will count and voices will be heard,” Whitmer said.

Michigan residents have until this Friday to request an absentee ballot.

Ballots must be submitted by election day at 8 p.m.

