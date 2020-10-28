Advertisement

P-H-M superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn-Harris-Madison Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message sent to school staff, Thacker said he was tested on Thursday, Oct. 22, and received the positive test result on Monday.

Thacker says he’s experiencing mild symptoms with fatigue and plans to isolate for 10 days.

From Dr. Jerry Thacker:

On Monday (Oct. 26), I shared with the Board of School Trustees that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I was tested last Thursday, Oct. 22 and received my positive test result on Monday. Fortunately, I am just experiencing mild symptoms with fatigue. Following CDC, Indiana State Department of Health, and St. Joseph County Department of Health guidelines, I am isolating for 10 days. I am working from home during this period. As long as my symptoms improve, I will be able to return to the office at the ESC on Monday,  November 2.

I speak from experience that this disease can sneak up on you. Please remain extra vigilant continuing to fill out the self-screening Google form every day before reporting for work. It is a good prompt and self-check that helps all of us monitor our health and any possible symptoms. As we enter into flu season, we need to be careful not to let our guard down. Washing our hands whenever possible and using hand sanitizer frequently in between hand washings will greatly reduce the spread of germs. We all must continue to wear our masks at all times, being mindful to maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more whenever possible.

All of these measures seem to go against our friendly and personal instincts, but we must continue to follow these necessary health safety protocols so that we can continue to work together. We’ve all worked so hard to provide our families with in-person instruction options for those that desire it, and a vibrant virtual option for those families who prefer at-home settings.

Please also remember to stay home if you’ve had close contact with a known positive case, including those in your own house, or if you are awaiting test results. Contact your supervisor so that they can contact Human Resources. We must all do our part to keep each other safe!

Stay healthy and well,

Dr. Jerry Thacker

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What goes into making a vaccine?

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.

National

Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

Coronavirus

How a vaccine is made

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one. So, what goes into making a vaccine?

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.

Latest News

National

New COVID cases hit highest levels yet

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
COVID-19 is surging across the country, breaking pandemic records.

National

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Coronavirus

Syracuse town hall closed to the public due to Covid-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Even though daily operations here likely won’t be impacted by many of the Syracuse town halls employees either in isolation or in quarantine, the clerk tells 16 News Now they learned how quickly Covid-19 spreads the hard way.

Coronavirus

‘We’re working on it:’ Pope’s COVID advisers and the mask

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Pope Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 2,367 more coronavirus cases, 28* deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 2,367 more coronavirus cases and 28* more deaths on Tuesday.