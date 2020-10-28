Advertisement

Notre Dame high time of possession offense is a result of the team’s personnel

On average, The Irish have the ball for 34 minutes a game
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame currently ranks 7th in the country in time of possession. On average, The Irish have the ball for 34 minutes a game.

If you take out teams who just played their first game of the season last Saturday, Notre Dame ranks second - only behind Lincoln Riley’s elite offense at Oklahoma.

In 2019, the Notre Dame offense controlled the ball for just less than 29 minutes per game.

Kelly says the Irish had about 24 up-tempo plays last year but decided to get away from the fast-style of play because they have implemented multiple formations this season. He says it’s hard to play faster with multiple formations.

If Notre Dame had players who fit the fast paced style of offense, the Irish would play with more tempo. Kelly just wants to play to his players strengths.

“This is strictly about personnel and making sure that you are playing the kind of football that is geared toward the strength of your offense,” Kelly said. “We said from day one that this should be centered around the offensive line and the tight end, which is the strength. You support it by player over play. This year it’s about the players that is dictating the offense, not the particular play. So, that’s why we look the way we look.”

The Irish controlled the ball for the final eight minutes in their last two games against Louisville and Pitt. We’ll see how long Notre Dame controls the ball on Saturday when the Irish take on Georgia Tech.

That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ABC.

