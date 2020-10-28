Niles approves two proposals for marijuana consumption centers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sale of marijuana has gone public in Michigan, where it looks like pot smoking is about to do the same.

The ReLeaf Center is one of two businesses in Niles approved by the city council to set up marijuana consumption establishments (the other was Native Michigan Remedies).

Those businesses will presumably provide the first opportunity for southwest Michigan marijuana smoking to take place in public.

Right now pot can only be smoked on private property.

“It’s exactly the same thing as a bar except, except without, substitute marijuana for liquor,” said Randy Barr with ReLeaf.

Consumption establishments will presumably make it easier for tourists to take advantage of the recreational marijuana opportunities in Michigan but not too easy.

“You won’t be able to buy marijuana product on site,” said Barr. “You’ll have to bring your own. Or, you can phone to a licensed dispensary and that licensed dispensary will be able to deliver the product.”

Plans call for the The ReLeaf consumption establishment to have a stage for entertainment, pool and ping pong tables, food and Bocci ball.

The current ReLeaf Center dispensary is located by the airport in Niles.

The consumption center will be built somewhere else in a “heavily travelled” area that has yet to be determined.

The consumption facility will be new construction and would likely open late next summer at the earliest.

