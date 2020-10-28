Missing South Bend teen Huda Roushdy found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This is something so many in our community have been hoping to hear, Huda Roushdy has been found safe.

The 15-year-old, who is fighting mental health challenges, had been missing for more than three weeks.

But we just found out she called her parents just minutes ago and asked them to come get her.

Huda’s family, police and many others have been working tirelessly to bring her home, and tonight we’re happy to say her father just picked her up and she is back with her family.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.