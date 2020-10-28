Michigan reports 3,271 more coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 3,271 more coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 7,257 deaths and 167,545 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 28* more coronavirus deaths, 2,367 more cases reported. (*The deaths announced include 8 identified during a Vital Records review.)

Saturday and Sunday: 29 more coronavirus deaths, 3,881* more cases reported. (*Note on cases (10/26/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 24. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1940 per day.)

Friday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 1,826 more cases reported.

Thursday: 43 more coronavirus deaths, 1,873 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 81 (+1) deaths and 2,852 (+42) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 24 (+0) deaths and 1,025 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 21 (+0) deaths and 1,256 (+46) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.