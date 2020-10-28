Metro homicide investigating blunt force trauma death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Metro homicide is investigating a death that happened last Monday in St. Joseph County.

This happened at the Filling Station Bar and Grill.

Officials responded after reports a man was injured after falling.

Paramedics determined that 59-year-old Todd Youngquist had severe head trauma and took him to the hospital where he later died.

According to the autopsy, the cause of death was blunt force trauma and it’s been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

