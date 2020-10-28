Medical Moment: 3D imaging for breast cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Approximately 260,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Coming up in today’s Medical Moment, how new technology in the operating room is helping doctors ensure they’ve removed all of the cancer.

This year, 170,000 women will have surgery to remove a cancerous breast tumor, but about one in five will need a second surgery to remove lingering cancer cells.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, 3D technology is helping doctors find cells that might otherwise be missed.

Doctors say the technology also helps them preserve as much healthy breast tissue as possible.

