Advertisement

Man shot to death by police ruled justifiable homicide

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Investigators have ruled the shooting death of 30-year-old Rodney Ross to be a justifiable homicide after he was killed during a shootout with authorities in St. Joseph County.

On Oct. 13, members of the St. Joseph County Police Department were serving a warrant in the 52000 block of Lilac Road.

When officers approached the front door of the home, Ross, who had two weapons on him, began shooting at the officers.

Ross then ran into an area with heavy brush and trees, as officers shot back at him.

Officers from multiple departments, including the ATF, U.S. Marshals, and the FBI joined in on the search for Ross.

Eventually, another shootout between Ross and authorities took place, this time an officer and a K-9 dog were shot by Ross.

Three officers returned fire, which struck and killed Ross.

No charges will be filed against the officers in the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana National Guard being deployed to assist in limiting spread of COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana’s leading health experts are sharing their concerns about the increasing number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

News

Missing South Bend teen Huda Roushdy found

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 15-year-old, who is fighting mental health challenges, had been missing for more than three weeks.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 3,271 more coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 3,271 more coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths on Wednesday.

Michigan

Record-breaking voter turnout in Michigan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan officials are making sure voters know how to vote in this upcoming election.

Latest News

Indiana

WATCH LIVE: Rep. Jackie Walorski and Pat Hackett to debate Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Walorski and Hackett are running to represent Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 33 more coronavirus deaths, 2,587 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.1%.

Coronavirus

P-H-M superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Penn-Harris-Madison Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Man shot to death by police ruled justifiable homicide

Updated: 5 hours ago
Man shot to death by police ruled justifiable homicide

News

Indiana National Guard to assist long-term care facilities

Updated: 5 hours ago
Indiana National Guard to assist long-term care facilities

News

Gov. Whitmer encourages making voting plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Whitmer encourages making voting plan