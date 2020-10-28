Man shot to death by police ruled justifiable homicide

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Investigators have ruled the shooting death of 30-year-old Rodney Ross to be a justifiable homicide after he was killed during a shootout with authorities in St. Joseph County.

On Oct. 13, members of the St. Joseph County Police Department were serving a warrant in the 52000 block of Lilac Road.

When officers approached the front door of the home, Ross, who had two weapons on him, began shooting at the officers.

Ross then ran into an area with heavy brush and trees, as officers shot back at him.

Officers from multiple departments, including the ATF, U.S. Marshals, and the FBI joined in on the search for Ross.

Eventually, another shootout between Ross and authorities took place, this time an officer and a K-9 dog were shot by Ross.

Three officers returned fire, which struck and killed Ross.

No charges will be filed against the officers in the shooting.

