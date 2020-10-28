Lions acquire DE Griffen from Cowboys for conditional pick

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have acquired veteran defensive end Everson Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional draft pick. The Cowboys announced the deal Tuesday night. The Lions are in win-now mode under general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia after they were told by ownership their jobs were in jeopardy if the team didn’t at least contend for a spot in the playoffs this season. Detroit has just eight sacks this season, ranking among the worst in the league. The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks. He gives the team a pass-rushing option with Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara.

