LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office carries out Operation Scare & Beware

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office carried out Operation Scare & Beware.

With Halloween this weekend, they’re conducting a county-wide compliance check of all sexual predators and offenders against children.

Out of more than 100 offenders targeted, two were found to be non-compliant.

Investigations have been launched and arrest warrants have been issued for both.

During the compliance check, offenders were strongly urged not to participate in trick-or-treat.

But LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd urges those in the area to use the office’s Offender Watch tool on their website to check the neighborhoods that they plan to visit.

