Kyle Hamilton ready to return home to Georgia

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kyle Hamilton is from the ATL and will be making his second return to the Peach State as a member of the Fighting Irish this weekend.

Last season, Hamilton saw some action against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third game of the season.

Hamilton recorded just a single tackle in that game.

He calls it a learning experience and since then Hamilton has exploded as a defensive force.

This season, he leads the team with 22 tackles despite missing a game with a high ankle sprain.

Now heading back to his home state, Hamilton says he’s in a much different place.

“As a player, I think I’ve grown on a maturity level,” Hamilton said. “I guess that goes hand in hand with growing as a person. Definitely a maturity level, mentally and physically just being more commanding on the field. Being more of a leader that everyone can look to. Personally I kind of feel the same thing. I’ve just kind of grown up. I had wide eyes in that Georgia game. I think now things have kind of become more normal for me. So I think I’ve grown.”

Hamilton went to The Marist School, a top school in Atlanta, and says that it might actually have been a little bit harder than Notre Dame.

Hamilton returns home this Saturday as the Irish take on Georgia Tech at 3:30.

