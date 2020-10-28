Advertisement

Irish linebacker Bo Bauer turns down energy to turn up game

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Going into the season, one player who Brian Kelly predicted to have a really good year after a nice fall camp was linebacker Bo Bauer.

The junior is certainly proving Kelly right.

Through five games this season, Bauer already has a career-high 14 tackles on the year. Against Pitt, he recorded his first career interception.

Bauer says the key to his success has been toning down his energy. He says in the past, on an intensity scale from 1 to 10, he liked to bring an 11.

Defensive coordinator Clark Lea urged Bauer to play at a 3-to-4 level on that intensity scale, and it’s allowed Bauer to see the field more, breathe and focus on the details of the Notre Dame defense.

“It was a long hard fought battle," Bauer said. "At first, I tried to fight Coach Lea on it. I always liked to be that high sprung wound guy but just over probably over a year and half through him, Dr. [Amber] Selking, and Coach Nick [Lezynski], my teammates. They all helped me move into this role. I just found myself naturally performing at my best there. I just never looked back. I just feel like it’s more natural now. It’s never any fake. I definitely found success there. It was never a smooth path. It was definitely difficult to get there.”

Bauer and the Fighting Irish are back on the road this weekend to take on Georgia Tech.

Kickoff against the Yellow Jackets is set for 3:30 PM on ABC.

