Indiana reports 33 more coronavirus deaths, 2,587 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.1%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday again increased the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread.

Fifty-three of Indiana’s 92 counties were placed in orange or red levels under the agency’s color-coded weekly tracking map update, while 40 counties were at those levels last week.

While two fewer counties are listed under the red level, the most severe, compared to last week, more than half of the counties across the state are designated as higher-risk - the most since the state implemented the rating system in September.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb was scheduled to take part in a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,587 more coronavirus cases and 33 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,991 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 169,112 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 2,062 more cases were reported.

Monday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 2,009 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,175 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 2,765 more cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 2,519 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 9,866 (+142) cases and 181 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 9,549 (+153) cases and 145 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,441 (+28) cases and 65 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,147 (+44) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,528 (+38) cases and 29 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 831 (+5) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 473 (+13) cases and 10 (+2) deaths.

Fulton County has had 411 (+15) cases and 8 (+2) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 181 (+3) cases and 4 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

