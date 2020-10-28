Advertisement

Indiana National Guard being deployed to assist in limiting spread of COVID-19

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, Indiana’s leading health experts are sharing their concerns about the increasing number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

56 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in Indiana are from individuals staying in long-term care facilities.

Now, state health officials are taking drastic steps to get the virus under control. Starting next week, the Indiana National Guard is being deployed to long-term care facilities to assist in efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, November 2nd, 399 Indiana National Guardsmen will be sent to 133 long-term care facilities.

The goal is by mid-November, nearly 1,400 guardsmen will be placed at 534 long-term care facilities to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

