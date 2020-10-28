Advertisement

Indiana head coach Tom Allen named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

The Hoosiers had 42 losses in a row to Top 10 teams before Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana head football coach Tom Allen was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the week after his Hoosier’s upset No. 8 Penn State last Saturday.

The Hoosiers had 42 losses in a row to Top 10 teams before Saturday. Indiana is now the 17th ranked team in the country - the program’s highest ranking since 1993.

Allen and No. 17 Indiana are on the road for the first time this week, where they play at Rutgers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM on the Big Ten Network.

