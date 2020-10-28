Fairfield Athletic Director currently in hospital fighting COVID-19

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more from Fairfield’s Athletic Director Mark Hofer who is currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

16 News Now spoke with Hofer Tuesday evening to hear why he says he considers himself a lucky man.

“The doctor yesterday told me that if my wife hadn’t called in, if they had waited much longer, I would have died Saturday night," Hofer said.

Earlier this month, Hofer was a close contact of someone with COVID-19 and had to quarantine.

As he started showing symptoms of the virus, he got tested, and it came back positive.

But this past Saturday things got worse, so his wife called 9-1-1, and he was taken to the hospital.

There they found a blood clot on his lung.

This put him at high-risk, so he was then admitted to the ICU.

“Till it hits you and your house, you don’t realize how bad it could be.”

A reality Hofer experienced firsthand when Goshen Hospital didn’t have an ICU bed available for him, so he was taken to Elkhart General.

“The surge is here. It’s happening. It’s real. If I can tell anybody anything, just please be careful. Take care of yourself and take care of your families.”

As Hofer is recovering, he says he is amazed by the support he has received.

“I’ve got great people at Fairfield, believe me. The community, I’ve just been stunned. First of all, I’m stunned how many people have my phone number because I’ve been getting all sorts of well wishes.”

Hofer says his experience has made him reevaluate what he puts first in his life.

“If we have a football Friday, I’m probably there from about 7:15 in the morning until after midnight. You take your family for granted and believe me, that’s not going to be happening anymore.”

A family that he is confident saved his life.

“I’m a very lucky man. There is no doubt in my mind that, if she hadn’t called, I wouldn’t be here.”

Hofer says he hopes to be out of the hospital by end of the week but will still have to isolate at home.

