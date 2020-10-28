Advertisement

Clouds, but mainly dry

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CLOUDY, BUT MOST OF THE RAIN STAYS SOUTH... Two storm systems, one Hurricane Zeta near New Orleans, and the other coming out of New Mexico, will be moving by to our south and southeast over the next 24 hours. We’ll get clouds from the western system, and some of you may get a shower late tonight or early Thursday, if you live in our far southeastern areas. Sunshine returns Friday, and we actually have lots of sunshine during the next 10 days. We have a small chance for rain or snow showers Sunday night, but nothing big. And after the chilly air starts to leave, we warm up into the 60s later next week...

Tonight: Nice evening, otherwise cloudy and chilly. Low: 38, Wind: W to N 4-8

Thursday: Maybe a shower in far southern areas early in the day, otherwise cloudy and chilly. High: 49, Wind: NE 7-14

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 32

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 47

Sunshine returns on Wednesday!

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SUNSHINE WILL RETURN! After a very cold and dreary and wet October day, it's nice to know that sunshine is not far away. I expect any lingering drizzle to end this evening, then skies should clear off overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall toward 30, giving us a frost and light freeze by morning. Sunshine, though, will give us a nice-looking day on Wednesday. Clouds return Thursday with a chance of showers in our southern areas. After that, it's looking partly to mostly sunny, but chilly, through the Halloween weekend...

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT

Chilly Tuesday weather before sunshine returns Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Chilly conditions Tuesday with thicker cloud cover

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
A chilly day Tuesday with cloudy skies

Cold week ahead...

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COLD AUTUMN WEATHER THIS WEEK... As we head through the end of October, through Halloween, and into November, it continues to look colder than normal overall...some days by a lot. Highs most of the time will be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 30s. We have a chance for some scattered showers, mainly lake-effect, tonight and Tuesday. Then a good chance for rain showers Thursday afternoon and night. Beside that, the 10 day forecast shows partly to mostly sunny skies the rest of the days...and those days won't be too bad...

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT

Cloudy skies with a minor wind chill Monday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Highs in the 40s feel like the 30s Monday as a few light sprinkles track through Michiana

Scattered showers moving in to start the week

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
A dry Sunday will give way to scattered showers to begin the last week of October. More rain chances are on the way for the second half of the week as well as a slight warm up heading into November.

Scattered showers moving in to start the week

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT