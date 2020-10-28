Clouds, but mainly dry

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CLOUDY, BUT MOST OF THE RAIN STAYS SOUTH... Two storm systems, one Hurricane Zeta near New Orleans, and the other coming out of New Mexico, will be moving by to our south and southeast over the next 24 hours. We’ll get clouds from the western system, and some of you may get a shower late tonight or early Thursday, if you live in our far southeastern areas. Sunshine returns Friday, and we actually have lots of sunshine during the next 10 days. We have a small chance for rain or snow showers Sunday night, but nothing big. And after the chilly air starts to leave, we warm up into the 60s later next week...

Tonight: Nice evening, otherwise cloudy and chilly. Low: 38, Wind: W to N 4-8

Thursday: Maybe a shower in far southern areas early in the day, otherwise cloudy and chilly. High: 49, Wind: NE 7-14

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 32

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 47

