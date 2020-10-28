Berrien County offering drive-thru flu shots at no cost

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Health officials are urging people to get a flu vaccine this year, especially during the pandemic.

“It’s a good year not to get a fever, you know, because when you get a fever, there’s no way to know if it’s Covid or influenza, so if we can do something to prevent you from getting a fever, prevent you from having to miss work, or having to go to the doctor, that’s a good thing. So getting a flu shot can help with that,” commented Dr. Bob Cassady, MD, a physician at the South Bend Clinic.

To get ahead of flu cases, the Berrien County Health Department is offering drive-thru flu shot clinics at no cost through November 7th.

“We don’t know when flu season will peak here in Michiana, but we do know it’s important to get that vaccine as soon as you can so you have maximum protection against the virus,” said Gillian Conrad, Communications Manager at the Berrien County Health Department.

This year, particularly, Conrad emphasized flu shots can help reduce the burden on hospitals already overwhelmed by the pandemic.

“We want everybody to get their flu vaccine to prevent that virus from being majorly impacting our community,” she said.

At this point, Dr. Cassady said it’s unknown if there is any interaction between the flu and coronavirus.

“But it’s possible there could be,” he said, “So trying to protect yourself from getting a severe case of the flu would be helpful.”

For the 2019-2020 influenza season, the CDC estimates 22,000 people died from the flu, and 400,000 Americans required hospitalization.

Berrien County drive-thru flu shot clinics

Wednesday, November 4th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Chikaming Fire Department, 13475 Red Arrow Highway

Saturday, November 7th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Berrien County Health Department Niles Office, 1205 Front Street

Flu shots are provided at no cost, but bring your insurance card if you have one.

Walk-in, no-cost flu shots are available at the Berrien County Health Department Fridays through November 20th, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Vaccines are also available at doctors' offices and pharmacies.

