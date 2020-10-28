Advertisement

Berrien County offering drive-thru flu shots at no cost

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Health officials are urging people to get a flu vaccine this year, especially during the pandemic.

“It’s a good year not to get a fever, you know, because when you get a fever, there’s no way to know if it’s Covid or influenza, so if we can do something to prevent you from getting a fever, prevent you from having to miss work, or having to go to the doctor, that’s a good thing. So getting a flu shot can help with that,” commented Dr. Bob Cassady, MD, a physician at the South Bend Clinic.

To get ahead of flu cases, the Berrien County Health Department is offering drive-thru flu shot clinics at no cost through November 7th.

“We don’t know when flu season will peak here in Michiana, but we do know it’s important to get that vaccine as soon as you can so you have maximum protection against the virus,” said Gillian Conrad, Communications Manager at the Berrien County Health Department.

This year, particularly, Conrad emphasized flu shots can help reduce the burden on hospitals already overwhelmed by the pandemic.

“We want everybody to get their flu vaccine to prevent that virus from being majorly impacting our community,” she said.

At this point, Dr. Cassady said it’s unknown if there is any interaction between the flu and coronavirus.

“But it’s possible there could be,” he said, “So trying to protect yourself from getting a severe case of the flu would be helpful.”

For the 2019-2020 influenza season, the CDC estimates 22,000 people died from the flu, and 400,000 Americans required hospitalization.

Berrien County drive-thru flu shot clinics

Wednesday, November 4th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Chikaming Fire Department, 13475 Red Arrow Highway

Saturday, November 7th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Berrien County Health Department Niles Office, 1205 Front Street

Flu shots are provided at no cost, but bring your insurance card if you have one.

Walk-in, no-cost flu shots are available at the Berrien County Health Department Fridays through November 20th, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Vaccines are also available at doctors' offices and pharmacies.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office carries out Operation Scare & Beware

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
With Halloween this weekend, they’re conducting a county-wide compliance check of all sexual predators and offenders against children.

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Metro homicide investigating blunt force trauma death

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Metro homicide is investigating a death that happened last Monday in St. Joseph County.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: 3D imaging for breast cancer

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
3D technology is helping doctors find cells that might otherwise be missed.

Latest News

News

South Bend Cubs hosting Notre Dame watch party Nov. 7

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs are hosting a second VIP football watch party for Notre Dame’s highly anticipated matchup with Clemson.

News

Indiana National Guard being deployed to assist in limiting spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana’s leading health experts are sharing their concerns about the increasing number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

News

Missing South Bend teen Huda Roushdy found

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 15-year-old, who is fighting mental health challenges, had been missing for more than three weeks.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 3,271 more coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 3,271 more coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths on Wednesday.

News

Man shot to death by police ruled justifiable homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Investigators have ruled the shooting death of 30-year-old Rodney Ross to be a justifiable homicide after he was killed during a shootout with authorities in St. Joseph County.

Michigan

Record-breaking voter turnout in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan officials are making sure voters know how to vote in this upcoming election.