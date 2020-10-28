Advertisement

Berrien County Health Department encourages flu vaccinations

Despite being 7 months into the coronavirus pandemic, health officials at Spectrum Health Lakeland are reminding people that their COVID-19 guidelines still remain.
Despite being 7 months into the coronavirus pandemic, health officials at Spectrum Health Lakeland are reminding people that their COVID-19 guidelines still remain.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials and Spectrum Health Lakeland are urging residents to get a flu vaccination.

County health officials say getting the flu vaccination is one of the best ways to reduce the amount of respiratory illness.

Experts recommend getting your flu shot before the end of October.

The county health department is offering walk-in vaccinations at its clinics in Benton Harbor and Niles, every Friday until November 20th.

Residents can also stop by Wednesday’s drive-thru flu vaccination clinic at Benton Harbor Charter Academy, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Additional vaccination clinics will be available:

Wednesday, November 4th from 11 a.m - 4 p.m., Chikaming Fire Department

Saturday, November 7th from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Niles (final location to be determined)

