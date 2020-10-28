Berrien County Health Department encourages flu vaccinations

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials and Spectrum Health Lakeland are urging residents to get a flu vaccination.

County health officials say getting the flu vaccination is one of the best ways to reduce the amount of respiratory illness.

Experts recommend getting your flu shot before the end of October.

The county health department is offering walk-in vaccinations at its clinics in Benton Harbor and Niles, every Friday until November 20th.

Residents can also stop by Wednesday’s drive-thru flu vaccination clinic at Benton Harbor Charter Academy, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Additional vaccination clinics will be available:

Wednesday, November 4th from 11 a.m - 4 p.m., Chikaming Fire Department

Saturday, November 7th from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Niles (final location to be determined)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.