‘Teal Pumpkin Project’ makes Halloween inclusive for children with food allergies

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is just days away and for many children, that means sugar.

For children with food allergies, trick-or-treating can be difficult. That’s why the ‘Teal Pumpkin Project’ was created.

Dr. Christian Barnes, Allergist with the South Bend Clinic, says 1 out of 13 young kids has a food allergy.

“The idea behind [the project] is kids with food allergies have a harder time during Halloween than kids without food allergies,” Dr. Barnes said. “We want all kids to enjoy a safe Halloween.”

It’s easy to get involved.

On their website, the ‘Teal Pumpkin Project’ offers free printable signs. They also encourage those passing out candy to offer non-food items.

Dr. Barnes said if your child has a food allergy, make sure and talk to them before they go trick-or-treating.

