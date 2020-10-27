Advertisement

Syracuse town hall closed to the public due to Covid-19

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - The town hall in Syracuse is closed to the public after several city employees tested positive for Covid-19.

16 News Now tells us what this means for citizens trying to use services at the town hall building.

Even though daily operations here likely won’t be impacted by many of the Syracuse town halls employees either in isolation or in quarantine, the clerk tells 16 News Now they learned how quickly Covid-19 spreads the hard way.

The clerk said they shut down the building to the public minutes after learning an employee came in close contact with a positive case the afternoon of Oct. 22nd.

Residents can still pay bills through the building’s dropbox.

A couple of employees who didn’t test positive for Covid-19 are still answering phones inside.

The town council president says they want to make sure everything is safe before reopening the doors.

“We’ve operated all along that it’s better to be safe than sorry. We’ve taken a precautionary stance, hopefully, more proactive than reactive, but obviously, when people have tested positive it’s reactive,” said Syracuse Town Council President Paul Stoelting.

The building used plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and social distancing as Covid-19 precautions, but didn’t require mask use while before they closed their doors.

The clerk told me they will require masks going forward.

A cleaning crew sanitized the whole building last night.

The police department is also closed to the public, being in the same building as the clerk’s office.

“The whole building is going to be closed down this week just because in all likelihood people have made contact with each other back and forth in the building and again, it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Stoelting said.

Stoelting told 16 News Now there is no set date to reopen town hall as of now, but they are prepared to continue with operations with doors closed to the public if they feel it’s not safe to reopen.

